Jacob Young News: Returns to lineup Wednesday
Young (rib) will start in center field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Young left Monday's game against the Mets after being hit by a pitch in the ribs and did not play in Tuesday's contest. He escaped with merely a contusion, however, and is back in there after taking one day to recuperate.
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