Jacob Young headshot

Jacob Young News: Returns to lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 12:40pm

Young (rib) will start in center field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Young left Monday's game against the Mets after being hit by a pitch in the ribs and did not play in Tuesday's contest. He escaped with merely a contusion, however, and is back in there after taking one day to recuperate.

Jacob Young
Washington Nationals
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