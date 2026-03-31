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Jacob Young News: Sitting again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Young is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

It's the second straight game on the bench for Young, who started the first three games of the season and went 2-for-11 with a double and a homer. Joey Wiemer, who has opened the campaign on fire at the plate, will instead start in center field while Daylen Lile and James Wood man left and right field, respectively.

Jacob Young
Washington Nationals
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