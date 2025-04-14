Jacob Young News: Sitting in favor of Crews on Monday

Young is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Alex Call has swung a hot bat so far this season and appears to have earned an everyday spot in the lineup in right field, leaving Young and Dylan Crews to jockey for playing time in center field. Neither player has been productive at the dish through the Nationals' first 15 games, though Young appears to be coming out of his drought by going 6-for-13 with three walks against no strikeouts over his last five contests. As a result, Young might have a leg up on playing time in center over Crews (.272 OPS, 37.8 percent strikeout rate in 45 plate appearances) for the time being, though the latter player will get the starting nod Monday.