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Jacob Young News: Surprises with Opening Day power

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Young went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Cubs.

The light-hitting center fielder swatted a Ben Brown four-seamer the other way in the fourth inning, just clearing the right-field wall at Wrigley Field for the sixth homer of Young's career in his 304th MLB game. The 26-year-old is in the lineup for his glove, not his offensive contributions, after he slashed .231/.296/.287 over 364 plate appearances in 2025 with just two long balls and 15 steals in 26 attempts.

Jacob Young
Washington Nationals
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