Jacob Young News: Surprising power surge continues
Young went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's win over the Guardians.
The center fielder came into 2026 with five career homers in 303 MLB games, but through 53 contests to begin the current campaign he's already gone yard seven times, including his second-inning shot off Tanner Bibee on Monday. Four of Young's blasts have come in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he's slashing an eye-popping .391/.462/.957 with one steal, five runs and seven RBI.
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