Jacob Young News: Swats fifth homer

Young went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Orioles.

The center fielder went yard for the second straight game, this time by lofting a Brandon Young fastball down the left-field line in the second inning. The Nationals' Young came into the season with five career homers in 303 MLB games, but he's doubled that total in just 26 contests in 2026, slashing .224/.275/.353 with five doubles, two steals, 21 runs and 21 RBI.