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Jacob Young News: Taking seat Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Young is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest against the Phillies.

It looks to be a routine day off for Young, who had started in center field in each of the Nationals' first three games of the season. The red-hot Joey Wiemer will handle center field and bat ninth for the Nats on Monday.

Jacob Young
Washington Nationals
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