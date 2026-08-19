Jaden Hill News: Back from injured list

The Rockies reinstated Hill (shoulder) from the injured list Wednesday.

Right shoulder tendinitis has kept Hill out of action since late June, but he's now been cleared to return after spending nearly two months on the shelf. The 26-year-old posted a 5.06 ERA and 1.65 WHIP over 26.2 innings before getting hurt, but Colorado's lack of bullpen depth could allow him to work in high-leverage situations, as he already has two saves and 11 holds on the year. TJ Shook was optioned to Albuquerque in a corresponding move.