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Jaden Hill News: Scoreless inning in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Hill got a hold after pitching one inning and allowing no runs on one hit, two walks and a strikeout Thursday in the 3-2 win against the Astros.

Hill was a steady presence for the Rockies last season after getting called up in late July as a low-leverage reliever. The right-hander has already appeared in nine games this season and has only given up one run, way back in his first outing March 28. He has issued at least one walk in four of his nine outings, however. With Colorado employing an opener often this season, look for Hill to continue seeing plenty of work out of this bullpen.

Jaden Hill
Colorado Rockies
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