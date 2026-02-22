Jadher Areinamo Injury: Departs with hamstring issue

Areinamo was pulled from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against Pittsburgh due to right hamstring tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Areinamo started at third base for the Rays on Sunday, but he was replaced by Logan Davidson in the third inning. Prior to exiting, Areinamo went 1-for-1 with a run scored. Per Topkin, Tampa Bay is calling Areinamo's removal precautionary.