Jadher Areinamo Injury: Moved to minors camp

The Rays optioned Areinamo (hamstring) to minor-league camp Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Areinamo played in just one Grapefruit League game this spring, during which he singled in his lone at-bat and scored before exiting with a sore right hamstring. It remains unclear how far away he is from returning to action, but he will report to Double-A Montgomery or Triple-A Durham when healthy.