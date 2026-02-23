Jadher Areinamo Injury: Set for MRI on hamstring

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Monday that Areinamo is slated to undergo further imaging on his right hamstring in the coming days and will likely miss "a little bit" of time, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Areinamo has had a history of soft-tissue injuries during his minor-league career, so the Rays will seemingly proceed cautiously with the 22-year-old infielder after he tweaked the hamstring during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates. The Rays should have a clearer timeline for when Areinamo might be ready to play again once the results of the MRI are read. Tampa Bay added Areinamo to its 40-man roster over the winter, but he's expected to open the season at either Triple-A Durham or Double-A Montgomery.