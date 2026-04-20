Jadher Areinamo News: Returns to health at Double-A
Areinamo (hamstring) has gone 4-for-18 with two home runs and three RBI in four games since being activated from Double-A Montgomery's 7-day injured list Tuesday.
Areinamo didn't see much action during spring training before suffering a hamstring injury in late February, but he's put on a power display since being cleared to make his 2026 debut for Montgomery. He's already halfway to his home-run total from last season at Double-A, as Areinamo slugged four long balls in 37 games for Montgomery following his acquisition from the Brewers last July.
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