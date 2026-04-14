Jahmai Jones Injury: Battling stomach bug

Jones is not in the Tigers' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals due to a stomach bug, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It's bad timing, as the Tigers are facing their first lefty of the season in Cole Ragans and Jones is on the roster almost entirely for his ability to hit southpaws. Consider him day-to-day. Gleyber Torres will be the designated hitter and Zach McKinstry will get a start at second base Tuesday.