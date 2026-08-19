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Jahmai Jones Injury: Day-to-day with hip injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said that Jones was scratched from the lineup ahead of Monday's 11-1 win over the Diamondbacks due to left hip tightness, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Jones had been penciled in as the Red Sox's designated hitter and leadoff hitter for the series opener, but he was removed from the lineup since his hip was preventing him from turning his swing "fully loose," according to Tracy. The skipper downplayed any major concern about the injury, and the Red Sox are expecting Jones to be available the next time they face a left-handed starting pitcher.

Jahmai Jones
Boston Red Sox
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