Jahmai Jones Injury: Scratched from lineup
Jones was scratched from Monday's lineup in Baltimore, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Jones is presumably dealing with some sort of injury, but the Red Sox have yet to provide details. Mickey Gasper will enter the lineup at designated hitter, and Nick Sogard will move up to the leadoff spot.
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