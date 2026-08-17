Jahmai Jones headshot

Jahmai Jones Injury: Scratched from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Jones was scratched from Monday's lineup in Baltimore, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Jones is presumably dealing with some sort of injury, but the Red Sox have yet to provide details. Mickey Gasper will enter the lineup at designated hitter, and Nick Sogard will move up to the leadoff spot.

Jahmai Jones
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jahmai Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jahmai Jones See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
23 days ago