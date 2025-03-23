Jahmai Jones News: Battling for final roster spot

Jones is among a handful of players battling for Detroit's final bench spots to begin the regular season, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Stavenhagen notes that Jones, Spencer Torkelson and Justyn-Henry Malloy are likely competing for two openings. Torkelson, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick, has had a promising spring, and he also recently started playing some in the outfield to add versatility. That makes Torkelson seem likely to make the team, which would leave Jones and Malloy to battle for the final spot. Jones, who was invited to camp on a minor-league contract, may be ticketed for Triple-A Toledo, but the 27-year-old has flashed some promise and would give the Tigers useful depth for later in the year.