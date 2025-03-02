Fantasy Baseball
Jahmai Jones headshot

Jahmai Jones News: Blasts first spring home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Jones went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

Jones, who signed with the Tigers on a minor-league deal back in November, popped his first home run of the spring. The 27-year-old is competing for a bench spot in camp, and while his defensive versatility could help him earn a bench spot, he's unlikely to be much of a fantasy factor this year.

Jahmai Jones
Detroit Tigers
