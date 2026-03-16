Jahmai Jones headshot

Jahmai Jones News: Collects first spring hits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Jones went 2-for-4 with a double and five RBI in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Jones was 0-for-10 through his first four Grapefruit League appearances, but he woke his bat up Monday. The 28-year-old outfielder spent some time with Team Korea in the World Baseball Classic, and he'll now turn his attention to a reserve role with the Tigers. Jones has been dynamite against lefties in recent seasons, which includes a .970 OPS in those matchups last year, and he should once again be a short-side platoon option and pinch-hitting specialist in 2026. His fantasy value is capped by the uneven playing time, but Jones has some real upside in the right spots.

Jahmai Jones
Detroit Tigers
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