Jahmai Jones News: Enters game as pinch hitter
Jones (hip) entered Wednesday's game as a pinch hitter and finished as the designated hitter. He walked in his lone plate appearance in a 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Diamondbacks.
Jones, who battled left hip tightness the previous two days, pinch hit for Mickey Gasper against a left-hander in the eighth inning. The former has been remarkably productive in a part-time role since joining Boston, going 11-for-23 with four doubles, two home runs, six RBI, three steals and eight runs scored over 15 contests.
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