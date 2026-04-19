Jahmai Jones News: Hits first 2026 home run
Jones went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox.
Jones connected for his first long ball of the season in the fifth inning against tough Boston lefty Garrett Crochet. It wasn't surprising to see Jones get the call against a southpaw, as he posted a .970 OPS in those matchups during the 2025 regular season. The outfielder is worth a look in DFS formats when he's in the lineup, but his limited role caps his value in standard fantasy leagues.
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