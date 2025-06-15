Jahmai Jones News: Hits second home run Sunday

Jones went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Reds.

Jones, who has become Detroit's primary leadoff option against left-handed pitching, now has two home runs this season in 14 at-bats, both of which have come against southpaws. Over the past three years, the outfielder has a 1.031 OPS against lefties, albeit in a limited sample. Jones may not play much against righties moving forward, which caps his overall fantasy value, but he looks like an emerging weapon against southpaws who can be used in DFS formats in the right matchups.