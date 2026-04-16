Jahmai Jones News: In Thursday's lineup
Jones (illness) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Thursday's game versus the Royals.
Jones missed out on a start against a lefty Tuesday because he was battling a stomach bug, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go Thursday versus southpaw Kris Bubic. The 28-year-old slashed .288/.393/.577 with seven home runs in 122 plate appearances against left-handers last season.
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