Jahmai Jones headshot

Jahmai Jones News: In Thursday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Jones (illness) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Thursday's game versus the Royals.

Jones missed out on a start against a lefty Tuesday because he was battling a stomach bug, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go Thursday versus southpaw Kris Bubic. The 28-year-old slashed .288/.393/.577 with seven home runs in 122 plate appearances against left-handers last season.

Jahmai Jones
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jahmai Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jahmai Jones See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago
World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
MLB
World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Chris Morgan
34 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
51 days ago