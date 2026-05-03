Jaison Chourio headshot

Jaison Chourio News: Elevated to Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 3:06pm

The Guardians promoted Chourio from High-A Lake County to Double-A Akron on Sunday.

The younger brother of Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (hand), Jaison has emerged as an interesting prospect in his own right since signing with the Guardians in January 2022. The 20-year-old switch-hitting outfielder will move on to Akron after slashing .317/.431/.476 with two home runs and 10 stolen bases over 22 games at High-A to begin the season.

Jaison Chourio
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaison Chourio See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaison Chourio See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
300 days ago
Farm Futures: Top 400 Prospect Rankings Update
MLB
Farm Futures: Top 400 Prospect Rankings Update
Author Image
James Anderson
September 5, 2024
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
June 4, 2024
Farm Futures: Massive Prospect Mailbag!
MLB
Farm Futures: Massive Prospect Mailbag!
Author Image
James Anderson
May 30, 2024
Three Up, Three Down: Guardians, Tigers, Royals
MLB
Three Up, Three Down: Guardians, Tigers, Royals
Author Image
Chris Crawford
November 15, 2023