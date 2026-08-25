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Jake Bauers Injury: Nursing foot issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Bauers is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets due to some swelling in his foot, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The swelling stems from Sunday's game versus Atlanta in Williamsport, where he fouled a pitch off himself. He said he's fine to play but will still get a day off against Mets lefty Zac Thornton.

Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers
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