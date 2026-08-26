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Jake Bauers Injury: Out again Wednesday, managing shin splints

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 1:41pm

Bauers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets after being diagnosed with shin splints Sunday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bauers was believed to be dealing with a swollen foot after he fouled a ball off himself in Sunday's loss to Atlanta, but lingering shin splints are the actual cause of his absence from the lineup for the first two games of the Brewers' series with the Mets. According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Bauers said that the shin splints first surfaced in May and flared up again over the past week. Bauers isn't considered at risk of landing on the injured list, but he'll have to manage the issue for the remainder of the season, and the Brewers will pick their spots in giving him rest. He came off the bench in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss and went 0-for-1 with a walk while playing the final two frames at first base, so despite not starting, Bauers should be available again Wednesday.

Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers
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