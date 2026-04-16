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Jake Bauers News: Exiting lineup vs. lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 10:36am

Bauers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.

With southpaw Patrick Corbin on the hill for Toronto, the left-handed-hitting Bauers will head to the bench, marking the fifth time in six matchups with lefties this season that he's exited the lineup. Luis Rengifo will join the lineup for the series finale as a replacement for Bauers in what will be the former's first career start at first base.

Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers
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