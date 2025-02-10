Jake Bauers News: Good chance to make roster

Bauers has a good chance of making the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bauers elected free agency after being removed from the Brewers' 40-man roster in November but found his way back to the club on a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training. Rhys Hoskins will open the season at the top of the Brewers' depth chart at first base, but there's not much behind him at the position and Hoskins should also see time at designated hitter. Bauers hit .199 with a 34.1 percent strikeout rate in 2024 but did swat 12 homers and steal 13 bases in 116 games.