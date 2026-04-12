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Jake Bauers News: Hits fourth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Bauers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Nationals.

Bauers has had multiple hits in four of the 14 contests he's appeared in this season, including one Friday against the Nationals. All four of those games featured a home run from the 30-year-old, and Sunday was no different. He was one of three members of the Brewers to take Zack Littell deep, all of the solo variety. With Sunday's performance, Bauers is slashing .239/.300/.522 for the year with 10 RBI in 14 games played.

Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers
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