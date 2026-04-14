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Jake Bauers News: Launches another homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 9:21pm

Bauers went 1-for-4 with a walk and a three-run homer in Tuesday's 9-7 extra-inning loss to Toronto.

Bauers was responsible for the first runs of Tuesday's game after belting a three-run homer off Kevin Gausman in the fourth inning. Bauers has gone long in three of his last four outings and is up to five homers on the season, which is tied for fifth most in the National League. He has gone 5-for-13 (.385) with seven RBI and three runs scored over his last four games.

Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers
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