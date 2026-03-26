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Jake Bauers News: Launches three-run homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Bauers went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 14-2 win against the White Sox.

After earning the Opening Day nod due to Jackson Chourio's fractured hand, Bauers continued his strong run at the plate, ripping a three-run homer in the seventh inning. The 30-year-old carried over his red-hot spring, where he batted 16-for-34 (.471) with five doubles, six home runs and a 1.728 OPS. With this fast start to the regular season, it appears Bauers' production is translating smoothly.

Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers
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