Jake Bauers News: Launches three-run homer
Bauers went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 14-2 win against the White Sox.
After earning the Opening Day nod due to Jackson Chourio's fractured hand, Bauers continued his strong run at the plate, ripping a three-run homer in the seventh inning. The 30-year-old carried over his red-hot spring, where he batted 16-for-34 (.471) with five doubles, six home runs and a 1.728 OPS. With this fast start to the regular season, it appears Bauers' production is translating smoothly.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Bauers See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases7 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts161 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 14163 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest175 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week186 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Bauers See More