Jake Bauers headshot

Jake Bauers News: Locked in this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Bauers is 6-for-11 (.545) with a home run, a double, two RBI, two steals and a 1:3 BB:K through four games this spring.

Bauers has tallied at least one hit in all four contests he has appeared in and has made a couple marks in both the power and speed departments. Bauers can cover both first base and a corner outfield spot, and he is slated to open the season in a reserve role for the Brewers.

Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Bauers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Bauers See More
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
141 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 14
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 14
Author Image
Dan Marcus
143 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
155 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
166 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
167 days ago