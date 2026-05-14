Jake Bauers News: Out of lineup Thursday
Bauers is on the bench for Thursday's matinee against the Padres.
Bauers went 1-for-4 with a double and two strikeouts in his start Wednesday against San Diego. The 30-year-old will come off the bench against the Padres despite San Diego starting right-hander Griffin Canning. Andrew Vaughn will bat fifth and start at first base today over Bauers.
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