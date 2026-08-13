Jake Bauers News: Plates go-ahead run
Bauers went 1-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and one stolen base in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.
Bauers delivered an RBI single to give the Brewers the lead in the ninth inning, then stole second in an attempt to help them build on their rally. Bauers had been caught stealing on his previous two attempts, though he has logged three thefts since the All-Star break. On the year, the first baseman is hitting .268 with an .871 OPS, 21 home runs, 68 RBI, 69 runs scored, 17 doubles, two triples and nine steals over 109 contests.
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