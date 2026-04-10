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Jake Bauers News: Provides only offense in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Bauers went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Nationals.

The Brewers recorded four hits as a team, so Bauers had half of those and reached base three times. After Milwaukee fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first, Bauers answered with a three-run shot in the bottom half of the inning. He later walked in the third and singled in the sixth. Bauers is slashing .225/.295/.475 with three home runs, nine RBI, eight runs scored, two stolen bases and a 4:10 BB:K across 44 plate appearances this season.

Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers
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