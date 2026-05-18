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Jake Bauers News: Racks up four RBI in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Bauers went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total runs and four total RBI in a 9-3 victory versus the Cubs on Monday.

Bauers gave the Brewers their second run of the game with an RBI single in the fourth inning. He then blew the contest open with a three-run blast in the fifth that made the score 8-0. Bauers extended his hitting streak to nine games, and he's logged multiple hits in five of those contests. He's batting a stellar .438 with two homers, eight RBI, seven runs and a stolen base during the hitting streak.

Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers
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