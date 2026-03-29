Jake Bauers News: Sitting against southpaw
Bauers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Bauers went 3-for-10 with a home run, three RBI and two additional runs through the Brewers' first two contests of the season, but the left-handed hitter will hit the bench Sunday while the White Sox send southpaw Anthony Kay to the hill. Especially while Andrew Vaughn (hand) and Jackson Chourio (hand) are both on the shelf, Bauers should have a fairly clear runway to regular playing time against right-handed pitching early on during the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Bauers See More
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets3 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Stolen Bases10 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts164 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 14166 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest178 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Bauers See More