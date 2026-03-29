Jake Bauers News: Sitting against southpaw

Bauers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Bauers went 3-for-10 with a home run, three RBI and two additional runs through the Brewers' first two contests of the season, but the left-handed hitter will hit the bench Sunday while the White Sox send southpaw Anthony Kay to the hill. Especially while Andrew Vaughn (hand) and Jackson Chourio (hand) are both on the shelf, Bauers should have a fairly clear runway to regular playing time against right-handed pitching early on during the season.