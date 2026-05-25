Jake Bauers News: Taking seat against lefty
Bauers is absent from the lineup for Monday's game versus the Cardinals.
The lefty-swinging Bauers will often play against lefty hurlers, but he'll begin Monday's series opener on the bench as St. Louis goes with southpaw Matthew Liberatore on the bump. Andrew Vaughn will occupy first base and Jackson Chourio will be in left field for the Brewers.
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