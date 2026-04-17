Jake Bauers News: Three-hit effort in win
Bauers went 3-for-4 with a walk, three runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Marlins.
Bauers was a thorn in the Marlins' side all game, reaching base four times and notching his third steal of the season. It marked the first three-hit effort of the season for the 30-year-old, who's now slashing .254/.333/.525 with five homers, 13 RBI and 13 runs scored across 66 plate appearances. While he may sit against most lefties, Bauers should continue to see plenty of opportunities with injuries piling up for the Brewers.
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