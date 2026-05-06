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Jake Bennett News: Another start awaits Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Bennett is slated to start Thursday's game against the Rays at Fenway Park, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox welcomed Sonny Gray (hamstring) from the injured list Wednesday, but Bennett will wind up sticking around in the big-league rotation for another turn while the status of Ranger Suarez (hamstring) remains in the flux. Boston is still leaving the door open for Suarez to start either of the final two games of the series versus the Rays, and if that comes to pass, Bennett could be headed back to Triple-A Worcester following Thursday's outing. The 25-year-old lefty turned in a strong performance in his MLB debut last Friday, striking out three while limiting the Astros to one run on five hits and two walks over five innings en route to picking up a win.

Jake Bennett
Boston Red Sox
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