Jake Bennett News: Bound for minor-league camp

The Red Sox optioned Bennett to minor-league camp Monday.

Bennett had drawn positive buzz during his first spring training with the Red Sox after coming over in a trade with the Nationals over the winter, but the 25-year-old lefty never appeared likely to break camp with the big club. After Bennett turned in a 2.56 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB in 45.2 innings at Double-A Harrisburg upon being promoted following the All-Star break, the Red Sox could have him open the upcoming season in the Triple-A Worcester rotation.