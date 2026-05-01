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Jake Bennett News: Called up for major-league debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

The Red Sox recalled Bennett from Triple-A Worcester on Friday.

Bennett is set to make his major-league debut Friday with a start against the Astros. The left-hander is absorbing the rotation spot vacated by the injured Garrett Crochet (shoulder) and could earn additional turns in the rotation while Crochet and Sonny Gray (hamstring) recuperate. Acquired from the Nationals over the offseason, Bennett has yielded just three runs (two earned) with a 16:3 K:BB over his first 21 innings with Worcester this season.

Jake Bennett
Boston Red Sox
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