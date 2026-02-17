Jake Bennett headshot

Jake Bennett News: Impressing in Red Sox camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Bennett has been "impressive" so far in camp, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Pitching coach Andrew Bailey has also liked what he's seen so far from the left-handed Bennett, saying "there's a ton to dream on there." Acquired from the Nationals in December for Luis Perales, Bennett held a 2.27 ERA and 64:19 K:BB over 75.1 innings covering three levels in 2025 in his first year back from Tommy John surgery. The Red Sox have a potential need in left-handed relief but will keep Bennett stretched out as a starter in the minors to begin the 2026 season.

Jake Bennett
Boston Red Sox
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Bennett See More
