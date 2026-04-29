Jake Bennett News: Likely to make debut this weekend

Bennett "seems likely" to make his major-league debut Friday versus Houston, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox have not yet announced their probable pitcher for Friday's contest against the Astros, but Bennett was scratched from his most recent scheduled start for Triple-A Worcester and appears poised to step in as a replacement for Garrett Crochet (shoulder). Acquired via trade from the Nationals over the offseason, Bennett has permitted just three runs (two earned) with a 16:3 K:BB over his first 21 innings with Worcester this season. He's already on the 40-man roster and would be making his major-league debut if he does indeed draw a start versus Houston.