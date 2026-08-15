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Jake Bennett News: Struggles continue Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Bennett (7-6) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk over four innings as the Red Sox fell 8-4 to the Pirates. He struck out six.

The rookie left-hander gave up a solo shot early to Rafael Flores, but the wheels really came off in the fourth when four of the first five Pittsburgh batters rattled hits off Bennett, including a two-run double by Esmerlyn Valdez. Bennett has been tagged for at least three runs in five straight trips to the mound, stumbling to a 5.67 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB in 27 innings over that stretch. He'll try to turn things around in his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Diamondbacks.

Jake Bennett
Boston Red Sox
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