Jake Bennett News: Struggles continue Friday

Bennett (7-6) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk over four innings as the Red Sox fell 8-4 to the Pirates. He struck out six.

The rookie left-hander gave up a solo shot early to Rafael Flores, but the wheels really came off in the fourth when four of the first five Pittsburgh batters rattled hits off Bennett, including a two-run double by Esmerlyn Valdez. Bennett has been tagged for at least three runs in five straight trips to the mound, stumbling to a 5.67 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB in 27 innings over that stretch. He'll try to turn things around in his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Diamondbacks.