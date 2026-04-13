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Jake Bird News: Bumped to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Bird was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Monday's game against the Angels.

Bird was touched up for three runs on four hits over one inning Monday night, which marks the second time in his last four appearances that he's surrendered three runs. The Yankees have yet to announce a corresponding move but will likely bring up a fresh arm ahead of Tuesday's clash.

Jake Bird
New York Yankees
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