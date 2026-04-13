Jake Bird News: Bumped to Triple-A
Bird was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Monday's game against the Angels.
Bird was touched up for three runs on four hits over one inning Monday night, which marks the second time in his last four appearances that he's surrendered three runs. The Yankees have yet to announce a corresponding move but will likely bring up a fresh arm ahead of Tuesday's clash.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Bird See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest193 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move270 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer290 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Buying vs. Selling at the MLB Trade Deadline: What History and Analytics Say297 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch351 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Bird See More