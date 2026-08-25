Jake Bird headshot

Jake Bird News: Heading to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 2:12pm

The Nationals optioned Bird to Triple-A Rochester following Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rockies.

Bird pitched a scoreless inning Tuesday, bringing his ERA down to 5.35 through 38.2 innings on the season, but the Nationals will send him down to Rochester to make room in the bullpen for right-hander Luis Perales, who will be recalled from Triple-A on Wednesday. Bird could still return to Washington later in the season to provide the parent club with a fresh arm, but he would likely be limited to middle-relief duty.

Jake Bird
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Bird See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jake Bird See More
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 2
MLB
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 2
Author Image
Erik Halterman
22 days ago
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 1
MLB
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 1
Author Image
Erik Halterman
24 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
96 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
328 days ago
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
MLB
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
Author Image
Erik Halterman
July 17, 2025