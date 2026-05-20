Jake Bird News: Secures sixth hold Tuesday
Bird notched a hold against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, striking out one batter and hitting one over a scoreless and hitless two-thirds of an inning.
Bird entered in the seventh inning with New York ahead 5-3. He retired the first two batters he faced before hitting Vladimir Guerrero with a pitch. Bird was pulled after the HBP, and Guerrero was ultimately stranded. Bird has given up just two earned runs while recording an 8:3 K:BB over his past 11 appearances spanning 8.1 innings. He's been in the high-leverage mix with five holds over that span.
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