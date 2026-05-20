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Jake Bird News: Secures sixth hold Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 10:30am

Bird notched a hold against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, striking out one batter and hitting one over a scoreless and hitless two-thirds of an inning.

Bird entered in the seventh inning with New York ahead 5-3. He retired the first two batters he faced before hitting Vladimir Guerrero with a pitch. Bird was pulled after the HBP, and Guerrero was ultimately stranded. Bird has given up just two earned runs while recording an 8:3 K:BB over his past 11 appearances spanning 8.1 innings. He's been in the high-leverage mix with five holds over that span.

Jake Bird
New York Yankees
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