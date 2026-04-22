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Jake Bird News: Summoned to big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

The Yankees recalled Bird from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

He's grabbing the roster spot vacated by Ryan Weathers, who was placed on the paternity leave list. Bird has given up six runs over seven innings at the big-league level this season, though that's come with a 9:1 K:BB. He will likely be sent back down later this week when Weathers returns.

Jake Bird
New York Yankees
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