Jake Bird News: Summoned to big leagues
The Yankees recalled Bird from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.
He's grabbing the roster spot vacated by Ryan Weathers, who was placed on the paternity leave list. Bird has given up six runs over seven innings at the big-league level this season, though that's come with a 9:1 K:BB. He will likely be sent back down later this week when Weathers returns.
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