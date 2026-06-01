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Jake Bloss Injury: Coughs up four runs in rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 1, 2026 at 8:08am

Bloss (elbow) struck out four and allowed four earned runs on seven hits and one walk across three innings during his rehab start Saturday with Single-A Dunedin.

After turning in a 1.04 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 12:0 K:BB in 8.2 innings over his first three rehab starts between Dunedin and the Blue Jays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, Bloss endured a bumpy outing for the first time during his minor-league assignment. On a positive note, Bloss built up to 58 pitches in Saturday's outing and continued to look good in terms of raw stuff, turning in a 42.9 percent whiff rate while averaging 95.5 mph with his four-seamer. The 25-year-old right-hander -- who is working his way back from May 2025 Tommy John surgery -- is likely to require another rehab start or two before being activated from Triple-A Buffalo's 60-day injured list. If he continues to maintain the success he's enjoyed thus far during his rehab assignment once he joins the Buffalo rotation, Bloss could get a look in Toronto as a back-end starter or multi-inning option out of the bullpen at some point later on this summer.

Jake Bloss
Toronto Blue Jays
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