Jake Bloss Injury: Coughs up four runs in rehab start

Bloss (elbow) struck out four and allowed four earned runs on seven hits and one walk across three innings during his rehab start Saturday with Single-A Dunedin.

After turning in a 1.04 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 12:0 K:BB in 8.2 innings over his first three rehab starts between Dunedin and the Blue Jays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, Bloss endured a bumpy outing for the first time during his minor-league assignment. On a positive note, Bloss built up to 58 pitches in Saturday's outing and continued to look good in terms of raw stuff, turning in a 42.9 percent whiff rate while averaging 95.5 mph with his four-seamer. The 25-year-old right-hander -- who is working his way back from May 2025 Tommy John surgery -- is likely to require another rehab start or two before being activated from Triple-A Buffalo's 60-day injured list. If he continues to maintain the success he's enjoyed thus far during his rehab assignment once he joins the Buffalo rotation, Bloss could get a look in Toronto as a back-end starter or multi-inning option out of the bullpen at some point later on this summer.